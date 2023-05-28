The Virginia Truckee Railroad began its 48th season this weekend with one hundred-year-old steam engine #29 at the lead. The scenic train ride departs daily from the original Virginia City depot where millionaires and miners departed 150 years ago.
The historic 35- minute ride over the original 1869 route departs once an hour starting at 10:30am to 4 pm and runs through October.
Visitors can take in beautiful high desert views from our open-air cars and hear the stories of the Comstock Silver and Gold Rush from our knowledgeable conductors as you chug along the original 1869 route.
The new Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon” filmed in Pawhuska, Oklahoma with V&T steam engine #29 and our three-century old V&T passenger coaches, debuted at the Cannes Film festival.
Tickets are available at the depot, or reserve space online at virginiatruckee.com.