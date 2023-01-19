The man who is the voice of Goofy was in Northern Nevada Thursday. He's also on the board of the Cordillera International Film Festival coming up this summer.

“Come on out and see us and get involved and (in Goofy's voice) "Gosh we'll see you real soon!”

Farmer got introduced to Reno through filming his Disney+ series ‘It's a Dog's Life’ some of which was shot in Reno - and then met some of the people involved in the film festival.

It has been around for 6 years and is now in the top 1% of film festivals worldwide.

"In several different theaters they'll be showing films from several different genres as well as some classic films that will just be show for the fun of it "

It runs from July 27th through the 31st.

They're also having a fundraiser on March 11th themed around the Oscars.