In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Washoe CASA Foundation, along with over 35 local community advocacy organizations, is hosting an inaugural Easter egg hunt to promote healthy childhoods and raise awareness for preventing child abuse.
The festivities run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.
Activities include a egg hunt organized by age group and ending when all 46,000 filled eggs are collected by children. The eggs, a large portion graciously donated by The Bridge Church, are filled with toys, candy, and other items.
There will be 200 Golden Easter eggs scattered throughout the hunts for different age groups for a special prize donated by the Reno Police Department.
After the hunt, children and their parents are welcome to visit resource tables for games for the children and valuable information for parents about local children's services.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for pictures, and snacks and water will be available, generously donated by Boys and Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows, Rowdy Bars, Alice 96.5, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Kimmie Candy
The Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair is free and no registration is required.
To ensure the safety of all participants, the Easter egg hunts will be divided into the following age groups: 3 and under; 4-5 year olds; 6-8 year olds; and, 9-12 year olds.
Anthem is providing backpacks for the children to collect eggs and prizes. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair | Facebook