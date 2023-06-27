The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has determined that a February 2022 officer-involved shooting in south Reno was justified by police.
The coroner says 23-year-old Jacori Shaw died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
At the time of the shooting, Shaw was wanted on several gun-related charges stemming from a December 21, 2021, case which occurred in downtown Reno. Shaw was also wanted for questioning on a recent homicide that occurred in Washoe County.
You can read the full report below - reader discretion advised -
MARCH 10, 2022:
Sparks Police have released body camera footage of a officer-involved shooting on Talbot Way in south Reno last month.
Reno Police Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit were looking for a man wanted for felony gun violations.
The suspect was also being sought for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually he was found in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane.
After a brief foot chase, a Sparks Police Department K9 was deployed to stop Shaw, but he resisted the K9 and pulled out a concealed handgun which he pointed at detectives.
Shots were then fired by a Sparks Police detective striking the suspect.
Shaw later died at an area hospital.
The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted and the Reno Police Department Homicide Unit is leading an investigation.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this story.)