UPDATE February 26th, 2022 12:30 p.m.:
Washoe County Deputies have confirmed 65-year-old Rand Owen was found.
He is safe and healthy.
February 25th, 2022:
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies are searching for a missing man who has a medical condition.
65-year-old Rand Owen was last seen by family on Feb 17th on the side of US 40 in Verdi wearing blue jeans & a gray hooded sweatshirt.
He is known to walk between Verdi to Reno, and may be seen at Gold Ranch Casino.
Owen has a medical condition which has family members concerned for his welfare.
Rand Owen is 6’1” and 125 pounds with grey hair & brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency Dispatch at (775) 795-WCSO