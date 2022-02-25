Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies are searching for a missing man who has a medical condition.
65-year-old Rand Owen was last seen by family on Feb 17th on the side of US 40 in Verdi wearing blue jeans & a gray hooded sweatshirt.
He is known to walk between Verdi to Reno, and may be seen at Gold Ranch Casino.
Owen has a medical condition which has family members concerned for his welfare.
Rand Owen is 6’1” and 125 pounds with grey hair & brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency Dispatch at (775) 795-WCSO