The Washoe County Sheriff's Office shared some pretty alarming body camera footage where deputies had to save the lives of three women who overdosed.

"What did she take? Did she take fentanyl?"

"I don't know...she took a light of something...and I don't know what it was."

“Go grab Narcan. I've got one."

“She's still breathing...."

“Is she okay?”

"Please step outside ma’am."

This happened on February 18th in Reno.

Deputies say when they got to the home, there were several unconscious women who appeared to have overdosed.

The deputies were able to revive the women using Narcan before the paramedics arrived on scene.

The women were taken to the hospital.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people even the smallest amount of fentanyl can be deadly.

“I am proud of our deputies for their quick and heroic actions in saving the lives of these young individuals from a fentanyl overdose. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the extreme danger posed by fentanyl," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. "I urge those struggling with addiction to reach out. We are here and ready to help, as even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. If you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. Together, we can work to combat this dangerous epidemic and keep our community safe.”

*** We do want to warn you - the below may be difficult to watch ***