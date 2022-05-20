COVID-19 boosters have been approved for those aged 5-11 years by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning everyone 5 years and older is now eligible. Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for those 5-11.
The Washoe County Health District has already begun administering boosters for those aged 5-11 and appointments can be made by calling 775-328-2427. Appointments are not available at community vaccine events at this time but those aged 5-11 can still walk in.
Those aged 5-11 can receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters can further enhance or restore protection that might have waned over time after your primary series vaccination, according to the CDC.
Information on first and second booster eligibility can be found here.
COVID-19 community events and appointments
- Saturday, May 21, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Resource Fair, Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Appointments here
- Wednesday, May 25, Spanish Springs Library, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here
- Thursday, June 2, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here
- Thursday, June 9, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m. – Appointments here
- Friday, June 10, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30-7 p.m. – Appointments here
The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments in its clinic at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno, and nurses that can come to your residence if you are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.
You can also find vaccines at local pharmacies by going to www.vaccines.gov
