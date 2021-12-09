The Washoe County School District has announced a change of school bus pickup and drop-off locations due to a lack of school bus drivers.
The decision will affect a majority of middle and high school students in the district.
These changes will go into effect on Monday, January 3, 2022—the first day back from Winter Break.
Beginning on that date, most middle- and high school students will go to a nearby elementary school or another public location to wait for the bus in the morning and will be dropped off at the same location after school.
The transportation department will send out messages with detailed information to all affected students sometime next week.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.