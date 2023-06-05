Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Douglas and central Lyon Counties through 300 PM PDT... At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Smith, or 15 miles northeast of Topaz Lake, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, nickel size hail, and a possible landspout. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Yerington, Mason, Smith, Wellington, Weed Heights, Nv 208 At Douglas-Lyon Co Line, Junction Nv 339 And Nv 208, Smith Valley, Mount Como, Artesia Lake, Yerington Municipal Airport and Mount Siegel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH