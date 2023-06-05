The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Police Department has announced that retired K-9 Orfeus has passed away.
Orfeus died in the comfort and care of his handler, retired School Police Officer Ed Kendall.
Orfeus was born in Holland and began his career with the Washoe County School District Police Department in 2016. He was trained in narcotics detection and retired in 2021. He lived with Officer Kendall throughout his time with WCSD until his death on June 4 from medical complications.
“K-9 Orfeus was an invaluable member of our team and he served our students and staff members with distinction,” said WCSD Police Chief Jason Trevino. “He participated in presentations at our schools and helped convey important messages to our students about drug prevention. We are grateful for his service and dedication to our district.”
(Washoe County School District)