As part of its ongoing commitment to maintain open lines of communication with families and to consider public input in making decisions, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) is encouraging parents, families, students, and community members to participate in the Zoning Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Zoning Advisory Committee evaluates and makes recommendations related to school attendance zoning.
WCSD committees are comprised of volunteers from the community who advise the Board of Trustees and the superintendent on a variety of topics pertaining to the District.
The work of committees helps to ensure that the community has a voice in District governance.
At the upcoming meeting on January 20, the Zoning Advisory Committee will be discussing school attendance zoning changes as a result of a new elementary school and new housing developments in southeast Reno.
All potential zoning changes discussed will be for the 2023-2024 school year. The committee may take action to recommend to the Board of Trustees zoning changes that may impact the following schools:
- Brown Elementary School
- Double Diamond Elementary School
- Nick Poulakidas Elementary School
- Donner Springs Elementary School
- Hidden Valley Elementary School
- Edward Pine Middle School
- Kendyl Depoali Middle School
- Earl Wooster High School
- Damonte Ranch High School
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School, located at 9600 Mojave Sky Drive in Reno.
To view the agenda and materials for the meeting you can visit BoardDocs® Plus
