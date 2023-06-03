On Saturday, The Washoe County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Barks and Badges meet and greet at Bartley Ranch Regional Park!
Members of the K9 Unit, SWAT Team, Search and Rescue Team, Special Vehicles Unit, Washoe County Mounted Horse Unit Auxiliary , Consolidated Bomb Squad, Detention Services Unit, RAVEN, Incident Management Team and Hostage Negotiation Team joined forces with Washoe County K9 partners to showcase their dogs.
Attending community members and their families enjoyed live demonstrations, static displays, visiting with many community partners, and lots of delicious treats!
Reno Subaru made a generous donation of $31,000 that will help fund their K9 program.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)