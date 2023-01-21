Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have located property they believe may be stolen.
The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett on January 11, 2023.
Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies initially responded to the Mogul and Verdi areas to investigate a grand theft auto series. A U-Haul box truck located in the area was found to be stolen and evidence located during the investigation identified Ryan Bonnett as a suspect.
Washoe County K9, H.O.P.E, Motors and Detectives responded with Patrol to the area and located Bonnett who was taken into custody a short time later.
Bonnett was found to have a felony warrant out of Tuolumne County, California for take vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, evading a peace officer and other charges.
Bonnett has previous convictions for second degree murder in Storey County, Nevada.
If you believe you were a victim or have additional information related to this case, please contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or email Detective Trevor Solano at tsolano@washoecounty.gov refer to case WC23-135.
