Weather delays have extended the construction duration of the retaining wall between 4th Street and Mesa Park Road.
RTC says in order to preserve the safety of the general public and construction workers during this phase of construction, the closure of Mesa Park Road will extend through June 30.
The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August 2023.
Starting on March 27, the following changes in traffic will occur:
* Mesa Park Road from W. 4th Street to 500 feet north will be closed while construction of a retaining wall below Mesa Park Road occurs.
Drivers could expect delays up to 20 minutes.
Normal construction hours are 7 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
RTC says the roundabout will help improve safety at the intersections of W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road.
The project will also include an eight-foot multi-use path and crosswalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
(RTC contributed to this report.)