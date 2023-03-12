The storm gate is still open with another atmospheric river forecasted to move through the region Monday through Wednesday. This will be a strong storm that combines both winter and springtime features. There is plenty of moisture to work with, and the snow will be saturated with an abundance of water. A Flood Watch is posted for the Truckee Meadows and areas as far east as Fallon and Lovelock. The watch goes from late Monday all the way through Wednesday night, with the biggest impacts likely occurring along our creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas. The majority of concern falls below 7000’, as the snow level will stay at or below our mountain passes the next few days. Our snowpack can also hold lots of water like a sponge.
A Winter Storm Warning is also posted for the Sierra, including Tahoe through Wednesday because of heavy snow and low visibility. Travel is discouraged along our mountain passes through Wednesday as a result. A High Wind Watch is also posted for Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
Typically, an atmospheric river is cut off from a low to the northwest, but this storm is somewhat different in that the low will grab a hold of the moisture to the southwest as it moves onshore. There is also a wave that the main low will grab within the plume of the moisture as it moves east. As it moves east, the southern branch of the low will impact northern Nevada and California bringing heavy rain and snow along with it.
Most of Monday will be cloudy but dry in Reno, with a 30% chance of a stray shower before dark and an 80% chance Tuesday morning as the low moves in. The rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon, drying out completely late Wednesday. Rain totals will range from .25-.75 inches in the lowest elevations, but the foothills could see up to an inch by late Tuesday. The snow level will wobble between 6000-7500’ on Tuesday, which means Lake Tahoe will see both heavy rain and snow through Wednesday.
It will be cold enough along our mountain passes, including Donner, for the precipitation to only fall as snow. Visibility will be low and winds will be strong, making travel dangerous. The Tuesday morning commute will be slower because of ponding on the roadways. Snow totals will range from 10-24 inches at lake level, to 2-5 feet above 7000 feet. The majority of the snow will fall on Tuesday, but several inches of snow will fall at lake level on Monday alone. Thunder is possible in the Sierra the next few days, which would enhance snow and rainfall rates per hour. Roughly a half inch of rain already fell at the Reno Airport this weekend, and more is coming.
The wind machine will be on full blast Tuesday, especially when it is not raining. Wind gusts will near 55mph early Tuesday morning and then again late Tuesday as the rain breaks up. Wind gusts will near 100mph in the high Sierra near the crest on Tuesday, blowing around the snow and lowering visibility even more. Washoe Valley will be challenging to drive through on Tuesday because of the wind and ponding on the roadways.
Thankfully the Truckee River in Reno, Sparks, and Truckee is forecasted to stay well below flood stage this week, but we’ll have to watch our creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas once again. Hydrologists are most concerned with elevations below 7000’ for flooding. Now that our soils are saturated from this weekend’s storm, we’ll have to monitor for flooding more carefully this week. There is a renewed flood threat in Carson Valley along the mainstem of the Carson, and along the East Fork and mainstem of the Walker River. Flooding is not forecasted for the Pit River in Big Valley, the Susan River in Susanville, and the middle fork of the Feather River near Portola, but it can not be ruled out. Stay safe and warm this week. You can follow me on Facebook at KTVN Angela Schilling for more weather updates. I’m also on Instagram and Twitter at Angela Schilling.