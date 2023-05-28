Western Nevada College recognized 114 Jump Start graduates during Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.
Jump Start grads represent Carson, Churchill County, Dayton, Douglas, Fernley, Nevada Virtual, Silver Stage, Smith Valley, Virginia City and Yerington high schools; Oasis Academy; and homeschooling.
Each of the graduates earned one or two of three degrees: Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of General Studies.
Many of these students earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas, spending their final two years of high school in WNC’s Jump Start College.
For more information about WNC’s Jump Start program, go to https://wnc.edu/advising/high-school-programs/jump-start/index.php.