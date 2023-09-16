The Reno Aces beat the Salt Lake Bees Saturday evening, largely off the strength of the bat of Pavin Smith.
Smith homered and drove in three in the Aces 6-4 victory at Greater Nevada Field.
Smith smashed his 6th homer of the year in the bottom of the first, quickly giving Reno a 1-0 advantage.
Salt Lake struck back with three runs in the top of the fourth before another Aces onslaught in the bottom of the frame.
Adrian Del Castillo doubled home two, Sergio Alcántara drove in a run, and Smith knocked in another as part of a five run inning.
The Aces’ bullpen was reliable once again in the win. Stephen Nogosek, Kyle Backhus, Austin Pope, and Justin Martínez combined for 3 1/3 one run innings with three strikeouts and only one walk.
Reno’s arm barn has been a huge strength for the club as it tries to make a postseason push.
Smith, Blaze Alexander, and Alcántara each tallied multi-hit games.
Alcántara tripled for the first time in an Aces uniform while Alexander reached three times with two hits and a walk.
The Aces and Bees conclude their six-game set Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.
The BLC Nine is going for the series win.