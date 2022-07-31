[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Reno, Nev. – The Reno Aces (54-45) dropped its series finale against the Salt Lake Bees (48-51) in a 6-4 loss Sunday night in front of 3,813 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
The Aces did complete their best month of the season with 15 wins and shared the best record in the Pacific Coast League in July with the Round Rock Express (15-9).
Salt Lake set the tone early with a four-run first and later added a pair of runs in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.
Despite a five-run deficit, the Aces continued to battle and trimmed Salt Lake’s lead to 6-4 with a two-run fifth capped off by an RBI double from Dominic Fletcher. Reno’s starting nine could not come any closer to a 6-4 final decision.
The loss was charged to Miguel Aguilar after the southpaw allowed four earned runs on two hits, walked two and struck out a batter in one inning of work.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R.
- Juan Graterol: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Luis Frias: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
The Aces will begin their only 12-game road trip of the season with a six-game slate against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 2 at 7:05 p.m. Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.