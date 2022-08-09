Albuquerque, N.M. – Four solo home runs provided the difference as the Reno Aces fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 4-3, Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Yonny Hernandez led the Aces’ offense as the switch-hitting second baseman tallied three hits, two stolen bases, one RBI, and one run scored while maintaining his hitting streak to six games.
Keone Kela (0-1) suffered the loss as the reliever surrendered one earned run on one solo home and one strikeout
Corbin Carroll continued his hitting streak to a team-leading eight games with one hit and added a pair of stolen bases in the game.
Aces Notables:
- Yonny Hernandez: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB, and extended hitting streak to six games.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, 1 R, and extended hitting streak to seven games.
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4 and extended hitting streak to seven games.
- Brandon Pfaadt: Earned second quality-start and a no-decision, 7.0 IP, 3 R/3 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 7 K’s.
The Aces continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game slate against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, through Sunday, August 13th.