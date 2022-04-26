EL PASO, Tex. – Buddy Kennedy’s and Wilmer Difo’s multi-hit nights weren’t enough as the Reno Aces (10-9) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 9-3, Tuesday evening in the series opener at Southwest University Park.
Kennedy collected two doubles while driving in a run and scoring a run. Difo added a pair of singles and two RBI.
Mitchell Stumpo extended his scoreless appearance streak to six games after holding the Chihuahuas scoreless in the seventh inning.
Humberto Mejia (0-1) suffered the loss for Reno as the right-hander surrendered one earned run on a solo home run and one strikeout.
Reno’s pitching staff surrendered four home runs, including two in the bottom of the eighth inning, to El Paso in the loss.