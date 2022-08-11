Albuquerque, N.M. – Four runs in the final three innings were not enough for the Reno Aces (61-47) in an 8-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (49-58) Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in front of 4,123 attendees.
Reno faced an early 5-0 deficit when the Isotopes plated five runs in the first inning.
Trailing 6-0 in the seventh, the Aces recorded a three-run frame highlighted by a two-run homer from Wilmer Difo to trim Albuquerque’s lead to 6-3.
The late rally from Reno’s bats continued when Jancarlos Cintron belted a solo homer in the eighth to bring the Aces within two.
Despite the Aces’ late offensive surge, Albuquerque added two runs in the bottom of the eighth to cement the 8-4 final score.
Drey Jameson (L, 4-8) was hooked with the loss after the right-hander matched a season-high seven innings pitched, allowed eight hits, six earned runs, two walks and struck out four batters.
Aces Notables:
- Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4, HR (7), 2 RBI and extended hitting streak to nine games.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI.
- Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI.
The Aces continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game slate against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, through Sunday, August 13th.