EUGENE, Ore. - Nevada fifth-year Nicola Ader closed the first day of heptathlon competition at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 14th place, with 3,362 points.
Ader's day was highlighted by a second-place finish in High Jump, in which she cleared a season-best 5 feet, 10 inches, to earn 953 points which catapulted her into eight place through two events.
With three events remaining (Long Jump, Javelin, 800 Meters), Ader is in prime position for a top-16 finish, which would earn her a seventh-career All-America honor.
Friday's competition opened with the 100 Hurdles, with Ader clocking a time of 14.10 to finish 17th in the field, earning 964 points. It would be the day's second event, High Jump, in which she shined among the 24-athlete field. Ader opened by easily clearing 5 feet, 5 1/4 inches, and continued to cruise over each subsequent height, needing more than one attempt only at 5'8.75", which she cleared on her second attempt.
With the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches, Ader nicked the bar on her way over, but it remained in place, putting her as one of just two competitors to clear the height, alongside Florida's Anna Hall, who would top the field with 3,922 points after the first day. Ader would be unable to clear 5 feet, 11.75 inches, finishing second to Hall but earning 953 points.
Ader next put the shot a personal-best 38 feet, 0.25 inches, to earn 634 points, before closing the day with a time of 25.84 in the 200 Meters.
Saturday's competition opens with Long Jump at 10:30 a.m., followed by Javelin at 11:45 a.m. The final event of the heptathlon, the 800 Meters, is set for 4:13 p.m.
Nicola Ader Event-by-Event
100 Hurdles - 17. 14.10 (964 points)
High Jump - 2. 5'10" (953 points)
Shot Put - 16. 38'0 1/4" (634 points)
200 Meters - 20. 25.84 (811 points)
Overall
1. Anna Hall, Florida - 3,922 points
14. Nicola Ader - 3,362 points