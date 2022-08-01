Two-time All-Mountain West defensive tackle Dom Peterson was named to the preseason watch list of the Chuck Bednarik Award, Monday.
The Bednarik Award has been award to the College Player of the Year since 1994. Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled November 22, 2022.
Monday's announcement marks the second time that Peterson has been named a candidate for the Bednarik Award (2020). He appeared in all 13 games last season and has played in 46 games over four seasons with the Wolf Pack. In 2021 he made 40.0 total tackles and 5.5 sacks, being named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention. A year prior (2020), Peterson was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team after racking up 4.5 sacks and 7.5 TFL over eight contests.
Over his Nevada career, Peterson has made 151 total tackles in his career, including 42.5 tackles for loss and 22.0 sacks, which rank fifth and tied for third, respectively, in program history.
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
2022 Nevada Preseason Watch List Members
Aaron Frost
Outland Trophy
Dom Peterson
Bednarik Award
Christian Swint
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team
Wuerffel Trophy
Brandon Talton
Lou Groza Award
(University of Nevada)