[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
For the second-straight meeting, Nevada used a fourth-quarter comeback to will its way to victory over Fresno State, defeating the Bulldogs, 72-68, Monday night.
The win gives the Pack the regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs, the first time Nevada has achieved that feat over the 23 seasons in which the schools had shared a conference (2000-12, WAC; 2012-present, Mountain West).
Nine days ago, the Pack overcame a six-point deficit heading into the final frame, and Monday night, a four-point hole was no sweat. Nevada (17-8, 9-4 MW) outscored the Bulldogs, 25-17, shooting 60.0 percent (9-for-15) in the frame and hitting five of its last six attempts. The Pack defense, meanwhile, kept the Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 MW) without a field goal in its final four attempts.
Nevada, entering the game sixth in the nation in free-throw percentage, used that strength to put the game away in the final 30 seconds, going 4-for-4 from the line to ice it.
Da'Ja Hamilton, who finished the night with 16 points, put the Pack up four at 68-64 with 30 seconds remaining, getting a favorable one-on-one and driving for the crucial layup. Five seconds of game action later, Hamilton would answer a pair of Fresno free throws with two of her own, getting the Pack lead back to four.
After two more Bulldog free throws, Nia Alexander would sink a pair with 18.1 seconds on the clock. The Nevada defense took over from there, forcing a pair of missed 3-pointers from Haley Cavinder.
Nevada fell behind by six at 55-49 with 8:25 to play following a pair of free throws from Hanna Cavinder. The Pack fought to within three at 58-55 before Hamilton drilled a triple to tie it up at 58-apiece. Aly Jimenez stole the ball on the ensuing Fresno possession, and fed sister Kylie ahead for the fast-break layup, giving the Pack the 61-60 lead, the Pack's 17-10 game-ending run was on.
Aly Jimenez finished the night with 11 points, while Amaya West was also in double figures, sharing the Pack lead with Hamilton at 16. Lexie Givens made her presence known inside, grabbing 10 rebounds as Nevada won the battle on the glass, 38-34.
The Pack takes its final bye of the regular season, midweek, and returns to action Sunday at Lawlor, hosting Colorado State for Senior Day at 2 p.m.