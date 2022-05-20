RENO, Nev. - Fresno State's four-run sixth inning broke open a one-run game Friday at Peccole Park, as the Bulldogs evened the series with Nevada with an 8-3 win.
The loss also ends Nevada's hopes of a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and the top seed at next week's conference championship. The Pack (28-23, 18-11 MW) will be the No. 2 seed at next week's tournament in San Diego, opening play Thursday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. against No. 3 San José State.
The teams will conclude the series with Saturday's rubber game at 1 p.m. Nevada will honor its seven seniors in its pregame Senior Day ceremony.
Friday, Fresno State (26-28, 14-15 MW) capitalized on a one-out Wolf Pack error in the sixth to break the game open. With runners at the corners, Travis Welker hit a one-hopper to third, but Tyler Bosetti's throw home was off the mark, allowing Tommy Hopfe to score, making it 5-3.
Nikoh Mitchell immediately made the Pack pay, doubling to right-center off Cam Walty to plate Payton Allen and Welker. After Mitchell advanced to third on the throw home, he came across on Ben Newton's sacrifice bunt to make it 8-3.
Walty would fall to 5-6 with the loss, giving up eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits over 5.1 innings.
On the other side, Roman Angelo went five innings for Fresno State, allowing just two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts to improve to 4-3. Hopfe, who went 1-for-4 at the plate, came on to start the sixth and picked up the save by holding the Pack scoreless and hitless over the final four innings.
After Fresno State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, Nevada answered with two on Jacob Stinson's bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout from Tyler Bosetti, which plated Dario Gomez. The teams traded runs in the fifth, the Pack getting its third on Matt Clayton's sacrifice fly.