[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Las Vegas, Nev. – Stone Garrett’s homer and four-RBI night led the Reno Aces’ (59-45) offensive barrage in a 12-3 victory against the Las Vegas Aviators (51-52) Saturday night in front of 7,167 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.
With the win, Reno extends their winning streak to five games and improves their record to 12-5 against Las Vegas in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Donor Network West.
Garrett gave the Aces an early 2-0 lead with a two-run homer to right in the first inning. The outfielder has now homered in three-straight games for the third time this season.
With a 3-1 lead in the fifth, Reno’s hitters produced a three-run inning highlighted a solo shot from Jancarlos Cintron, his first at the Triple-A level, for a 6-1 advantage.
The Aces brought home six more runs in the eighth powered by a two-run single from Dominic Miroglio to stretch Reno’s lead to 12-1.
Drey Jameson earned his fourth win Saturday night after matching a season-high seven innings, allowed one earned run on ten hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. In his last two starts, the Ball State product has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings pitched .
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, HR (28), 4 RBI and extended hitting streak to six games.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-5, HR (1), 2 RBI, 3 R
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, R and extended hitting streak to five games.
- Corbin Carroll: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R, SB and extended hitting streak to six games.
- Drey Jameson: (W, 4-7) 7.0 IP, 10 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K’s.
The Aces continue their only 12-game road trip of the season with a six-game slate against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, August 7th. Reno's squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16.