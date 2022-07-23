[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Stone Garrett played hero for the Reno Aces (51-41) with a walk-off, two-run homer for a 7-6 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-40) Saturday night in front of 6,962 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Cooper Hummel began Reno’s rally with a walk and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. With Hummel on second, Garrett drove a ball over the left field scoreboard to end the game in a 7-5 final decision.
With the win, the Aces are riding a three-game winning streak and have won 10 of the last 11 contests.
Kevin Ginkel earned his second win of the season after the right-hander tossed a scoreless ninth, allowed one hit, no runs and struck out a batter.
In the second inning, Wilmer Difo homered in his second-straight game with a solo smash to the berm in right field.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 3-for-4, HR, 4 RBI.
- Seth Beer: 2-for-3, RBI.
- Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4, HR, RBI.
- Corbin Carroll: 1-for-2, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB, SB.
- Tommy Henry: (N/D) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K’s.
The Aces will continue their three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, before rounding out their nine-game homestand with a six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting on Tuesday, July 26.
Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.