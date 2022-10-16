[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.
Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee's 1-yard plunge to knot the score.
Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack's Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime.
Killam's 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada's deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson's 2-yard run.
Schager completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards with one interception for Hawaii. Parson carried 24 times for 136 yards. Bowens had four receptions for 79 yards.
Nate Cox passed for 188 yards, completing 22 of 37 attempts for the Wolf Pack.
Postgame Notes
Hawai'i 31, Nevada 16
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Honolulu, Hawaii - Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
• Nevada (2-5, 0-3 MW) fell, 31-16, Saturday night at Hawai’i.
• The loss is Nevada’s fifth-straight, its longest slide since starting the 2017 campaign 0-5.
• It is also Nevada’s first 0-3 start to Mountain West play since joining the conference in 2012.
• Nevada scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season, Saturday night ... the Pack went 75 yards in 16 plays to tie the game, 7-7. It is Nevada’s second opening-drive score of the season ... Nevada’s first drive against Incarnate Word ended with a field goal (Sept. 10).
• Toa Taua set season highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (67) in the contest.
• Devonte Lee scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season for the Wolf Pack.
• Elijah Winston made the first interception of his career Saturday ... the takeaway was Nevada’s 15th of the season, and the defense’s 10th interception.
• Kicker Matt Freem went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts Saturday, connecting from 36, 48, and 20, and missing from 45.
• Bentlee Sanders’ 28-yard punt return in the second quarter was a season long.