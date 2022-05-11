[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev - The Nevada softball team has Aaliyah Jenkins and Chelie Senini receiving All-Conference honors voted by the league's coaches.
The announcement made by the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday has freshman Jenkins selected Freshman of the Year while Senini was honored with All-Conference First Team award after a successful season for both players.
"Jenkins is a true athlete." said head coach Linda Garza. "Plays three positions and had a remarkable end to her freshman campaign. What is the most impressive is her openness to listen, grow, and be coached. Jenkins trusts the process. I can't wait to build this program alongside Jenkins, and I can't wait to coach her in years to come."
Jenkins finished the season with a .299 batting average, with 144 appearances at-bat resulting in 31 runs, 43 hits, ten double-hits, and one triple-hit. The Hayward native made an appearance in the conference rankings and led Nevada with 13 home runs and 47 RBI during the season.
Chelie Senini earned All-Conference First Team honors after her incredible season performance. The sophomore set a new school and a new conference record for most stolen bases in the season, with 48 stolen bases in 51 attempts.
"Chelie is and will go down as one of Nevada's finest athletes." said head coach Garza, "Her speed, athleticism, and character separate her from so many. I value Chelie and can't wait to see how much more we can be as she continues to grow."
Senini was also the top member of the Pack offense with a .346 batting average in 179 at-bat appearances. The sophomore was the top player of the Pack offense with three doubles, three triples, one home run, and 12 RBIs.
The Nevada softball team concluded the season with a 17-35 record after a 2-1 series win against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Hixson Park on May 6-8.