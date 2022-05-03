[MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RELEASE]
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Las Vegas Aviators will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend Sept. 30–Oct. 2, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nevada.
The three-game series will begin with the division winners of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League squaring off for the league championship on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m. PST/10:05 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the International League division winners will meet to determine the International League champion at 6:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. ET.
The two league champions will play on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. PT/7:05 p.m. ET to crown the overall Triple-A National Champion.
“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. “We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators hosting this inaugural event and we look forward to an exciting weekend of championship-caliber baseball at one of MiLB’s premier ballparks.”
Las Vegas Ballpark was slated to host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game, and the Aviators jumped at the opportunity to stage the showcase event in 2022.
“We’re very excited to host the Triple-A Triple Championship weekend as Las Vegas Ballpark was built to host events like this,” said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. “It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format.”
Since the Triple-A National Championship Game’s inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 winner-take-all games against the International League, with the Sacramento River Cats defeating the Columbus Clippers 4-0 in the most recent Championship Game in 2019. The Durham Bulls had the overall best record among the 30 Triple-A teams in 2021, but a traditional postseason was not scheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
The National Championship team will receive a cash prize to be split among their players.