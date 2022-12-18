[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Kihei, Maui, Hawaii - Nevada women's basketball lost its final game of the Maui Classic to Montana State 64-43 on Sunday at South Maui Park Gymnasium.
Sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored a team-high 12 points, being named to the All-Maui Classic Tournament Team in the process. Junior forward Lexie Givens added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Montana State started the game on a 6-0 scoring run, but Nevada climbed back early and tied the score off a pair of free throws by Givens. A layup by Montana State with three seconds to go allowed the Bobcats to take the lead after the first 10 minutes.
A 3-pointer by junior Gabby Rones allowed Nevada to take its first lead of the game at the start of the second quarter, but Montana State quickly responded with a layup that gave the Bobcats the advantage. Following a pair of layups by Givens, the Bobcats knocked down a jumper with 18 seconds left in the first half that allowed Montana State to go up by two at halftime.
Opening the second half on a quick 5-0 scoring run, Montana State stretched its lead eight points heading into the final 10 minutes. Montana State outscored Nevada 23-10 in the fourth quarter to close the game.
Nevada starts Mountain West play on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. against San Jose State at Lawlor Events Center.
Postgame Notes
- Sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored a team-high 12 points, making the All-Maui Classic Tournament Team.
- Montana State moved the series to 12-2 in the NCAA era over Nevada.
SEASON TICKETS AND MINI PLANS ON SALE NOW
Season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. Season tickets for Nevada women's basketball start at just $65. Season tickets for youth (8th grade and under) start at just $25 while the Family Four Pack (two adults, two youth) are $37.50 per person. Students receive free admission with their Wolf Card.
Nevada is offering two plans that are flexible for fans to choose the games they want to attend. Each plan will provide fans the ability to guarantee tickets inside Lawlor Events Center for marquee games.
All weekend games not a part of the Feb. 11 game against New Mexico will be followed by a free post-game clinic for eighth grade and under students.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
FOLLOW THE PACK
Follow Nevada Women's Basketball on social media at @NevadaWBB (Twitter), @nevadawbb (Instagram), and on Facebook at @NevadaWBB