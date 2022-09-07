Nevada women's basketball's Mountain West schedule and matchups for the 2022-23 season were announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Opponents coming to the Lawlor Events Center include defending Mountain West champions UNLV along with 2022 Women's National Invitational Tournament teams Wyoming, Air Force, and New Mexico. Tip-off times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
The Pack opens Mountain West play at home on Dec. 29 against San Jose State before traveling to San Diego State (Jan. 5). Four of Nevada's next five games feature WNIT teams from last season, capping off that span at Colorado State (Jan. 19).
After returning home for a date with Fresno State (Jan. 21), the Pack travel to San Jose State (Jan. 26) before its first matchup against 2022 NCAA Tournament team UNLV in Las Vegas (Jan. 28). Nevada starts February by playing three of its next four games at home, going up against Boise State (Feb. 2) before traveling to Utah State (Feb. 4) and returning to the Lawlor Events Center to face San Diego State (Feb. 9) and New Mexico (Feb.11).
A three-game trip at Fresno State (Feb. 18), Wyoming (Feb. 23) and Air Force (Feb. 25) cap off the road portion of the Mountain West schedule. Nevada's season finale features the Silver State Series showdown with UNLV at the Lawlor Events Center (Feb. 28).
The Pack collected 20 wins in the 2021-22 season, the second-most victories in Nevada women's basketball history. After finishing third in the Mountain West Conference, Nevada was invited to the WBI for the second time under head coach Amanda Levens. Nevada returns 10 players in 2022-23, including Mountain West All-Defensive Team selection and rising junior Alyssa Jimenez and Mountain West All-Freshman Team guard Audrey Roden.
Season tickets for Nevada women's basketball are now on sale for just $65. Season tickets for youth (8th grade and under) start at just $25 while the Family Four Pack (two adults, two youth) are $37.50 per person. Students receive free admission with their Wolf Card. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
(University of Nevada)