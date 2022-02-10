After winning a Mountain West championship in 2021, the Nevada baseball team was picked to finish first in 2022 as announced today following a vote by the Conference's seven head coaches. Tyler Bosetti, Dario Gomez, Cam Walty, and Joshua Zamora were named to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team.
Nevada received six of seven available first-place votes and earned 36 points overall to be tabbed as the preseason selection by the coaches to finish first in the Mountain West. UNLV received one first-place vote and earned 29 points and San Diego State received 25 points. The Pack leads the MW with four representatives on the preseason All-Conference team.
The Wolf Pack finished 2021 with a 25-20 overall record and 20-9 conference record, pacing the circuit to finish five games ahead of second-place San Diego State. The season was capped with a four-game sweep of San Jose State to earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
2022 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Rank Team (1st-place votes) Points
1. Nevada (6) 36
2. UNLV (1) 29
3. San Diego State 25
4. Fresno State 23
5. Air Force 16
6. New Mexico 11
7. San José State 7
2022 MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Name Class Position Institution
Paul Skenes So. P/C Air Force
Andrew Kachel Jr. INF Fresno State
Zach Morgan Jr. C Fresno State
Tyler Bosetti
Sr. INF Nevada
Dario Gomez
Jr. OF Nevada
Cam Walty
So. P Nevada
Joshua Zamora
Sr. INF Nevada
Tristan Lively Jr. P New Mexico
Troy Melton Jr. P San Diego State
Eric Bigani Sr. C UNLV
Edarian Williams Jr. INF UNLV
Diego Alarcon Sr. INF UNLV
The Wolf Pack was led by Dillan Shrum's conference-best .468 batting average and .968 slugging percentage, as well as .527 on-base percentage. Shane Gustafson set the pace amongst conference pitchers with a 2.89 ERA and held the Mountain West bats to a circuit best .218 batting average against.
With the departure of Shrum and Gustafson, the Pack will be led by All-Mountain West selections Tyler Bosetti, Dario Gomez, Cam Walty, and Joshua Zamora. The Pack finished the season with a 15-game conference win streak prior to falling in the Stanford Regional to UC Irvine and North Dakota State.
Nevada will look to recapture the 2021 magic, this time with nine more games on the schedule going back to a traditional 52-game slate prior to the postseason after playing 43 regular-season games last year.
The Wolf Pack open the season with 10 straight road games, making a trip to Phoenix, Arizona to face Grand Canyon (3 games) and Arizona State (1 game) prior to heading further west to California to face UC Santa Barbara in a three-game series, and finishing up the season-opening roadie against Air Force (3 games) to begin Mountain West play.
(University of Nevada)