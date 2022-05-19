RENO, Nev. - Seniors Joshua Zamora and Pat Caulfield combined for three home runs in the pack's 13-10 comeback win over Fresno State.
Caulfield's two-run shot to left fueled a five-run Nevada fifth, as the Pack (28-22, 18-10 MW) erased a three-run deficit to take control at 9-7. Zamora went yard twice, the second time a two-run shot in the sixth that opened the Pack lead to 11-7.
The seniors combined to drive in seven runs on the night, with Zamora going 3-for-3 with four of those RBIs. Caulfield drove in three while going 2-for-5.
Despite the win, Nevada remains two back of UNLV, with two games to play, for the No. 1 seed at the Mountain West Championships and a share of the conference regular-season title. The Rebels defeated San Diego State, 12-5, Friday night in Las Vegas.
Overall it was a hitters' night, as the teams combined for 23, with seven home runs. Fresno State's Zach Morgan also had two homers on the night, finishing 5-for-5 with four RBIs.
Caulfield's homer in the fifth brought the Pack to within a run at 7-6. Zamora restarted things with a walk, and came around to tie it up on Landon Wallace's triple down the line in right. The Pack took the lead for good as Matt Clayton's RBI double plated Wallace to make it 8-7, then Clayton made it 9-7, scoring on Dario Gomez's single up the middle.
The double highlighted Clayton's 3-for-5, three-RBI night, while Gomez notched his third hit with a solo shot in the eighth.
The Pack recovered from an early hole, as Fresno State (25-28, 13-15 MW) put up three in the top of the first, then another three-spot in the third to take a 6-2 lead. Fresno State got RBI singles from Morgan and Tommy Hopfe in the first, then RBI doubles from Payton Allen and Bobby Blandford in the third to chase Nevada starter Peyton Stumbo.
Casey Burfield came on, and after allowing an RBI single to Travis Welker, settled down over the next 3.1 innings, being charged with just a solo shot from Morgan in the fourth. Burfield evened his record at 3-3 with the win, then handed the ball off to Jacob Biesterfeld, who struck out three and allowed just two earned runs over the final three innings for his first save of the season.
Fresno State starter Ixan Henderson fell to 7-4, being touched for nine runs on 10 hits over four-plus innings. The Pack broke things open against Jake Dixon over the final four innings, getting to Dixon for four runs on seven hits.