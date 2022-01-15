[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada’s first road Mountain West contest ended in victory Saturday, as the Pack defeated Air Force, 75-68.
Grant Sherfield led the way for Nevada, Saturday, scoring a game-high 21 points. Will Baker posted his second double-double of the season, going for 11 points with 10 rebounds, and Daniel Foster posted season highs of eight points (all from the line) and seven rebounds.
Sherfield came up clutch for Nevada late, as Air Force twice cut the Pack’s lead to five in the closing minutes. First, Sherfield hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to get Nevada back up eight at 69-61 with 3:12 to play. After AJ Walker’s three in response, Sherfield drove and fed Warren Washington, who finished through contact, the three-point play getting the Pack lead to 72-64.
Washington scored four of the Pack’s final seven points in the game, neatly wrapping a 12-point, nine-rebounds game.
Walker, who led Air Force with 18 points, cut the Pack lead to five one final time with a triple to make it 73-68 with 32.3 seconds to play, but Kenan Blackshear sealed it with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.
The Pack never let Air Force get closer than five points in the second half, keeping the Falcons at bay since a 10-4 run to end the first half turned a one-point game into a 34-27 lead at the break.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored seven points in the second half, which, with Sherfield’s 10 second-half points, helped the Pack counter the play of Walker and Ethan Taylor, who recorded a triple-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Nevada wraps its three-games-in-six-days stretch Monday at Lawlor Events Center, hosting Wyoming at 5 p.m.