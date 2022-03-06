[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
San Diego State 79, Nevada 78
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Reno, Nev. - Lawlor Events Center
RENO, Nev. – Nevada fought back to within one after trailing San Diego State by as many as 18, and had the ball for the final shot, but could not complete the comeback, falling, 79-78, in Saturday’s regular-season finale.
Grant Sherfield scored 30 points, nine coming in the Pack’s 37-20 finish to the contest. Desmond Cambridge Jr., playing on his Senior Night, hit two 3-pointers in the final minutes, the latter coming on a near-impossible fadeaway from the corner and bringing the Pack within one at 79-78.
The Nevada defense, which went to a press and harassed the Aztecs over the final 12 minutes, forced four Aztec turnovers over the final three minutes. After Cambridge Jr.’s triple, the Pack forced a bad pass from Matt Bradley off the inbound, giving Nevada possession and the final shot with 9.0 seconds to play.
But it would be San Diego State (21-7, 13-4 MW) which made the final defensive stand. Nathan Mensah blocked Sherfield’s driving layup out of bounds with 1.2 seconds left, then Keshad Johnson blocked Sherfield’s 3-point attempt off the ensuing inbounds to preserve the San Diego State win.
Bradley, who helped the Aztecs turn a 36-33 halftime lead into a 59-41 lead with 12 minutes to play, scored 24 points for the Aztecs. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 12 points for Nevada, while Will Baker and Warren Washington added 11 apiece.
Nevada (12-17, 6-12 MW) turns its sight to the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Championship, beginning play Wednesday, March 9. The eighth-seeded Wolf Pack takes on No. 9 New Mexico at 11 a.m. from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.