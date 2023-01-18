[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The University of Nevada Men's Basketball fell on the road to Boise State Tuesday night by a final score of 77-62
Following the loss, Nevada now holds an overall record of 15-5, including a mark of 5-2 in Mountain West play, as they currently sit in third place in the conference standings.
Jarod Lucas led the way for the Pack offensively, scoring 15 points while knocking down 3-8 shots from behind the arc.
Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker also reached double figures in scoring, dropping 12 points apiece in the contest. Blackshear also recorded two steals to go along with the 12 points.
Redshirt freshman Nick Davidson chipped in eight points off the bench on an efficient 3-4 shooting from the field.
Darrion Williams had an impressive outing on the glass for the Pack, reaching double figures in rebounding for the seventh time this season, as the freshman pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds in the contest.
Junior forward Tré Coleman scored seven points on 3-4 shooting from the field, in addition to pulling down five rebounds. Defensively, Coleman limited Boise State's leading scorer, Marcus Shaver, to just five points on 2-9 shooting from the field as the primary defender.
Lucas got things going for the Pack, drilling a mid-range jump shot 12 seconds into the game, giving the Pack a 2-0 advantage.
Boise State knocked down a 3-pointer on the other end; but, Coleman pulled down an offensive rebound and converted a putback layup to retake the lead for the Pack with 18:11 to go in the first half.
Just over two minutes later, Boise State hit another 3-pointer, as the Broncos took an 8-6 lead with just under 16 minutes remaining in the first period.
The Pack used a 5-0 run, courtesy of a turnaround jumper from Baker followed by a Coleman transition 3-pointer, to take a three-point lead at the 13:56 mark.
Boise State responded with a 15-8 run over the next six minutes of game time to build a six-point advantage, their largest of the contest at that point in time.
Nevada used two quick buckets, a 3-pointer from Daniel Foster followed by a Davidson layup, to trim the deficit to one with 6:48 to go in the first half, as the Pack trailed 22-23.
Boise State ripped off a 6-0 run of their own over the next minute of game time to push their lead up to seven.
Nevada continued to battle back, as they managed to cut the Broncos lead down to two after Lucas made a difficult turnaround jump shot in the paint with 3:33 left in the half.
Boise State outscored Nevada 10-6 over the remainder of the first period, as the Pack entered halftime trailing 36-42.
Blackshear had an impressive start to the second half, scoring six straight points for Nevada over the first 3:47 to bring the Pack within two points with just over 17 minutes remaining in the game.
Unfortunately, the Broncos then proceeded to go on a 17-2 run over the next seven minutes, as they built a 61-44 advantage with 10:15 to go.
The Pack fought back, reducing Boise State's lead to 11 after Baker converted a tough and-one bucket followed by a made free throw by Blackshear; but, that would be as close as Nevada would get, as the Pack failed to convert on opportunities to put together a run and get back in the game down the stretch.
Nevada will return home to face New Mexico at the Lawlor Events Center this Monday, January 23 at 6pm, with the Pack seeking to move to 10-0 at home this season.