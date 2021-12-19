[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – The Nevada defense took center stage late in Saturday’s contest against Loyola Marymount, holding the Lions to just two field goals over the final six minutes and sealing a 68-63 victory.
The win stretches the Pack’s winning streak to five, as Nevada (6-4) prepares to close its regular-season, non-conference slate Tuesday night at Lawlor against Grand Canyon.
Saturday, the Pack defense helped overcome a slow night, offensively. Nevada made a season-low 19 field goals, shooting just 35.8 percent from the field, and was out-rebounded by the Lions, 40-34.
But the Pack offense did just enough over the final six minutes, in response to Keli Leaupepe’s 3-pointer which put LMU up, 57-56, with 6:08 to play.
Grant Sherfield scored six of the Pack’s next eight points, as he finished the night with a game-high 24 for his fifth-straight game over the 20-point mark. Sherfield’s effort helped the Pack knot it up at 63-63 into the final minute, when a Will Baker dunk off a feed from Daniel Foster put the Pack up for good at 65-63, with 41 seconds remaining.
The defense took it from there. LMU missed its final three field-goal attempts, and Kenan Blackshear drew an offensive foul on Eli Scott to snuff out any Lion attempts to pull even.
Baker scored 13 points Saturday, behind only Sherfield among the Pack players. Leaupepe led LMU with 20 points, 17 coming in the second half, and hitting five 3-pointers.