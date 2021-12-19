Weather Alert

...STORMY WEATHER RETURNS WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS STARTING TUESDAY, LIKELY EXTENDING THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR.... A series of Pacific winter storms will bring periods of stormy weather to much of California and Nevada next week. There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead. * Through Monday: Quiet weather, light winds, and no precipitation. Wrap up travel plans if you can, clear drains and gutters of debris, and re-secure holiday decorations. * Tuesday - Thursday Evening: The next round of significant mountain snowfall may begin as early as Tuesday in northeastern California and the Sierra locations. Significant snowpack buildup probable for locations above 6500 feet. Western Nevada and other areas below 6500 feet will be dealing with periods of rain, snow and a wintry mix as snow levels fluctuate midweek. * Christmas Eve - Christmas Day: Another round of snow is probable for the holiday, with simulations leaning towards snow at all elevations. Yes, even down in Reno-Carson. The lowest valleys below 4500 feet may remain a rain/snow mix, but plan on a breezy and wet/snowy mess on roads region-wide. * Through the New Year: Simulations continue to highlight the potential for active weather through Christmas into the New Year for the Sierra and Western Nevada. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of the Sierra areas, where chain controls are likely to be in place. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility 1 mile or less in freezing fog...locally down to 1/4 mile. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few of the highways impacted include I-80 from Reno to Winnemucca, Highway 50 from Carson City to Dayton and Fallon, I-580 through the Carson Valley and Highway 70 through Sierra Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A light coating of ice may create treacherous driving conditions. It will be very easy to lose control of your vehicle even if all wheel and four wheel drive vehicles. Slow down and avoid braking and making sudden turns. &&