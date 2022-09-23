[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada (2-3, 0-1 MW) fell, 48-20, at Air Force Friday night.
Nevada is now 5-5 all-time in Mountain West openers.
Nevada will have its first of two byes this season, next weekend ... the Pack returns to action Friday, Oct. 7, against Colorado State at Mackay Stadium.
Nevada’s time of possession of 16:19 was its lowest of the season.
Air Force rushed for 461 yards Friday, an opponent season high.
RB Toa Taua’s 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter is the longest run of the season for Nevada this season ... it was also Taua’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season, tying Devonte Lee for the team lead, and his team-best fifth touchdown (4 rush, 1 receiving).
Taua finished the night with 73 yards on seven carries.
QB Nate Cox ran for his third touchdown of the season, a 10-yard run in the second quarter.
WR Dazure Paggett made the first catch of his career, a six-yard reception in the third quarter. • Air Force’s first-quarter 80-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brittain to David Cormier is the longest play from scrimmage given up by the Wolf Pack this season.