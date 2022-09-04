[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Behind three unanswered goals, Nevada women's soccer was victorious in its home opener with a 3-0 win over Sacramento State 3-0 on Sunday night at Mackay Stadium.
Senior Luz Arreaga led the Pack with two goals and an assist for five points. She is the first player to register five points in a single game since Blaine Dugan on Oct. 15, 2006.
2021 All-Mountain West Freshman Team honoree Emily Rich assisted on all three of Nevada's goals, her second career multi-assist outing. Rich is the first player in Nevada women's soccer history to record three assists in a single match. She became the third player in program history to record a pair of multi-assist games in her career.
"I thought it was a great, collective team effort," head coach Erin Otagaki said. "We had a great effort from front to back. I am really proud of our team today."
Nevada pushed the offensive tempo and put pressure on Sacramento State's defense, obtaining the early lead in under 10 minutes. Rich delivered the ball to Arreaga in the ninth minute, who put it in the back of the net to give the Pack the go-ahead advantage.
The Pack answered the offensive bell once again 19 minutes later. Rich forced the Sacramento State defense to the outside and found the foot of freshman Maddie Benson, who dished it to Arreaga for another score that gave Nevada a 2-0 lead that would carry into halftime.
"Getting those goals was a team effort," Arreaga said. "I'm taking the glory, but in reality this was a team effort. My family is here and it was really nice to get those first two goals."
Continuing to keep their feet on the offensive gas pedal, Nevada collected its third goal of the night seven minutes into the second half. Rich once again found Arreaga, who knocked the ball on the crossbar attempting the hat trick. Senior Brooklyn Blake, however, quickly collected the rebound and knocked the ball in the back of the net.
"I was really lucky to get on the end of that," Blake said. "Luz was going for the hat trick and as much as I wanted her to get it, I was lucky enough to be there for the rebound. The way our team built up the ball to get that goal was phenomenal. It was truly a team goal, not just mine."
Sacramento State looked to stage a comeback, firing four shots following Nevada's third goal. The Pack, however, prevented a score by the Hornets and completed the shutout. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall, who recorded three saves, obtained her ninth career shutout and 15th career win.
Nevada goes back on the road to take on New Mexico State on Friday at 6 p.m.
Postgame Notes
- Sophomore Emily Rich is the first player in program history to record three assists in a single match.
- Senior Luz Arreaga's five points in a match are tied for the second-most in a match in program history. Her multi-score outing is the 33rd time in Nevada women's soccer history two goals have been scored in a match.
- Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall obtained her ninth career shutout, currently fourth in program history in goalkeeper shutouts.
- Senior Brooklyn Blake recorded her first goal of the season. She scored for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021 against San Jose State.
- Freshman Maddie Benson registered her first collegiate assist on Nevada's second goal of the night.
- Sophomores Penny Murphy and Jade Beard, Senior Alexis Friesen and fifth-year Hana Law made their season debut on Sunday.
