[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev – Nevada clinched their second game 6-5 against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Blake Craft recorded her second win of the weekend after coming in to relief Ellie Garcia on the first inning. Craft is now 4-13 in the season. The sophomore gave up two hits, three runs (three earned), and struck out two. Garcia started the game giving up one run (one earned). Sophomore Tyra Clary closed the game for the Pack. Clary gave up three hits, one run, and struck out one.
Senior Lauren Gutierrez led the Pack offense with two hits, including her first home run of the season. Sophomore Chelie Senini recorded two stolen bases on the game to tie the Mountain West record for most stolen bases in season. The sophomore has a 39-41 record in the season. Senini, Charli McLendon, and Sam Oliver all tallied one hit during the game. Aaliyah Jenkins and Jessica Sellers also recorded one stolen base.
The Pack will be back tomorrow, Sunday, for the final game against the Lobos. The first pitch is set for noon. Fans that are not able to come to enjoy the game at Hixson Park, can follow the squad through live stats and a live stream found at NevadaWolfPack.com.