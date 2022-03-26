[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada falls second game against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. The Pack is now 0-2 on the series against the Broncos. The squad will be back on Sunday for the final game at Hixson Park. The first pitch is set for 12 p.m. Live stats and live stream will be available for tomorrow's game against the Broncos at NevadaWolfPack.com.
Sophomore Blake Craft threw four innings before sophomore Jana Pope stepped in the circle. Craft recorded the loss for the Pack. The sophomore gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned), and struck out two. Pope stepped in the circle to relief Craft for two innings. The sophomore gave up four hits, two runs (two earned), and struck out one.
Nevada had a total of three hits, one run, and one RBI in the game. Senior, Danielle Lew recorded two hits, including a double base hit that led to the single RBI of the Pack. Freshman Alycia Coats tallied one hit for the squad.
How it happened
- Boise State took an early lead in the top of the first with three runs.
- The Pack scored a single RBI in the bottom of the second.
- The Broncos added one run in the top of the fourth, followed by four in the top of the fifth.
- Boise State added one run in the sixth inning to edge Nevada 9-1.
