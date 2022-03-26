Weather Alert

...Breezy Sunday, then much cooler with rain and snow showers Sunday night into Monday... After several days of record-breaking high temperatures, an incoming storm will bring the return of more typical early spring weather. * Afternoon and evening breezes today will turn to the south and increase Sunday. Most gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range on Sunday for valley locations with travel and recreational impacts. Sierra ridges may gust above 80 mph Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Valley rain and mountain snow will reach the Sierra late Sunday night into Monday morning, spreading into western Nevada Monday morning. Be prepared for delays and wet or snow covered mountain passes if you need to travel over the Sierra Monday morning. Rain and snow will diminish Monday night. * Liquid totals (0.50 to 1 inch) will be highest along the Sierra crest from Tahoe south through Mono County, with light amounts for communities (0.25 inch or less) in the eastern Sierra and western Nevada south of Interstate 80. Locally higher totals are possible due to the showery nature of the precipitation. There is a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms Monday which may impact outdoor recreation. * Snow levels will remain near and above 6000 feet, with snow accumulations limited to passes above 7000 feet due to the recent warmth and late-March sun angle. The high Sierra could pick up 5 to 10 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts in Alpine and Mono Counties. * While nothing out of the ordinary, it will be significantly cooler Monday compared to the recent warmth and highs may struggle to reach 60 degrees in the warmest of valleys.