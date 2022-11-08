[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Jarod Lucas scored a game-high 17 points, and Darrion Williams had a stellar collegiate debut, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds, as the University of Nevada men's basketball team took down Utah Tech in their first contest of the 2022-23 season.
With the win, Nevada has now won an impressive 15 consecutive season-opening contests dating all the way back to the 2008-09 season.
Nevada had a strong defensive performance, forcing 16 Utah Tech turnovers and holding them to just 37.9 percent shooting from the field. The Wolf Pack also outrebounded the Trailblazers and tallied an exceptional nine blocks and 12 steals.
Utah Tech began the game on a 7-1 run to create an early six-point deficit for the Pack. Nevada responded, as Tré Coleman scored a tough layup in the lane and Lucas drained his first 3-pointer of the season, trimming the Trailblazer lead to 7-6.
The two squads went back and forth over the next 10 minutes of gametime, as they were deadlocked at 30 apiece with five-and-a-half minutes to play in the first half.
After the Trailblazers converted a layup to retake the lead, the Pack went on an 8-0 run, fueled by a massive K.J. Hymes dunk to build their largest lead of the game thus far. Utah Tech battled back to within one point, with 2:17 remaining in the period; but, that was as close as they would get, as Nevada's Darrion Williams and Nick Davidson combined to score six points over the last 1:25 in the half, giving the Pack a 44-39 lead entering the break.
The Pack came out with a high-level of intensity to begin the second half, using a 15-8 run over the first seven-and-a-half minutes to build a 12-point advantage and force a Utah Tech timeout, as Nevada began to take over the game.
After the Trailblazers knocked down a 3-pointer out of the timeout, Lucas knocked down two free-throws and Davidson hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a 14-point Wolf Pack lead with 9:50 to play.
Utah Tech managed to quickly trim the deficit to 10 points, but Davidson threw down a monstrous and-one dunk immediately after. He missed the free-throw, but Williams grabbed the offensive rebound and drilled a 3-pointer to give Nevada their largest lead yet at 69-54.
Just over a minute later, Williams drained another 3-pointer to increase the Pack lead to 72-56 with 7:15 to play.
Nevada continued to pour it on, leading by as many as 20 points with 3:12 to go after Will Baker made a tough layup, as the Pack cruised their way to an 84-71 victory to earn the impressive season-opening win.
Notable Stats:
Nevada shot 50 percent from the field for the game.
The Wolf Pack recorded 21 assists on 29 made field goals.
Nevada had seven different players score at least eight points.
The Pack were +4 in turnover margin.
Nevada's bench outscored Utah Tech's bench 34-23.
K.J. Hymes had a career-high 5 blocks in the contest.
Darrion Williams' 15 points were the most by a Nevada freshman in their debut game since 2010.
Jarod Lucas was a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.
The Pack outscored Utah Tech in the paint, 34-23.
Nevada has now won 15 consecutive season opening games.
Up Next
Nevada will return to the court this Saturday, November 12, as they are set to host Grand Canyon at 1 p.m..
Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now
Single-game tickets for Nevada men's basketball home contests are available at www.mynevadatickets.com. Fans may also purchase single-game tickets for the season by phone at 775-348-PACK (7225). Those who have questions or need assistance may also contact the ticket office by phone or by emailing wolfpackticketinfo@unr.edu.
Follow The Pack
Follow Nevada Men's Basketball on social media at @NevadaHoops (Twitter), @nevadahoops (Instagram), and on Facebook at @NevadaMBB