[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada men’s and women’s cross country finished seventh overall at the Mountain West Championships at the Jacoby Golf Course. The women finished above the UNLV Rebels, earning the Pack three points in the Silver State Series.
Number two nationally ranked New Mexico earned the women’s individual and team title, their 15th consecutive championship, while for the men, number five nationally ranked Air Force claimed the men’s team title, sweeping the top three spots individually in the 8K. Host team Wyoming placed fourth for both the men’s and women’s squads.
On a breezy 55 degrees day, six nationally ranked women’s teams and three nationally ranked men’s teams battled for the Mountain West title. With Wyoming hosting the conference championships for the first time since 2010, Nevada fought through 2,695 feet of greater elevation than their comfort zone of Reno.
With a gradual hill set-up, Nevada used the course’s design and kept control to start the race. The Pack executed the game plan of sweeping turns and pushing during long stretches in front of a spectator-friendly crowd, combining for five top 40 finishes among the Pack’s men and women.
“It was a bit of a rough day for both squads,” says Coach Elias. “A few individuals had good races. Clarke, Middleton, and Fievet ran well on the women’s side. Among the men, Simone and Baligad had darn good efforts. Sayo, Sjolund, and Marchegger were warriors as usual.”
Emily Clarke and Daniel Sayo lead their respective squads with the highest individual finishes in their races. Placing 21st, Clarke ran in a time of 20:38.0, dropping four seconds from her all-time best performance from the Bronco Invitational, held just two weeks ago. Sayo finished in a time of 24:50.7, placing 35th, while seniors Adam Sjolund and Jared Marchegger finished just behind in 36th and 37th place, in 24:51 and 24:53 respectively.
On the women’s side, junior Marije Hijman saw the second highest finish in 39th place, with a time of 21:10. Paige Penrose and Marena Middleton would then finish back-to-back in 62nd and 63rd, finishing in 22:21 and 22:23. Jasper Fievet and Claire Nelson would also finish in back-to-back style, in 68th with a time of 23:10, and 69th in 23:27.
Sticking together to round out the women, the final three women’s time would include sophomores Madelyn Shipman, Alison Graf, and Elizabeth Shaw finished in 71st, 72nd, and 73rd in 23:49, 23:54, and 24:18.
With his 49th place finish, Zander Simone would earn the next highest finish for the men in 25:19. Not far behind were sophomore Soma Baligad who placed 56th in a time of 25:73, and seniors Andrew Riberio , Carson Leavitt, and Celime Garcia, who all finished within seconds of each other in 57th with a 25:41, 58th in 25:48, and 60th in a time of 25:55.
The final two men’s times include Alex Mendoza, running in a 26:38, finishing in 63rd and Tryon Jardin in 66th, with a 27:04.
The Pack will look towards postseason, traveling next to the NCAA Regional Championships on Friday, November 11.