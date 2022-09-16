Deyni Olivero’s precision on the mound and Leandro Cedendo’s clutch hits lifted the Reno Aces (76-61) to a 9-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (61-76) Friday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.
Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to Sacramento.
Olivero (1-0) earned his first Triple-A victory as the 24-year-old right-hander limited the River Cats to two earned runs on two hits (one home run) and two walks in 5.2 innings pitched.
Cedeno showcased his power and speed with a pair of hits and four RBI, which included a bases-clearing, three-run double down the left field line in the fifth inning. He also tallied his first PCL stolen base.
The combination of Miguel Aguilar, Jeff Bain, Caleb Baragar, and Blake Rogers held Sacramento scoreless over the final 3.1 innings without allowing a hit and three strikeouts to seal the win.
Aces Notables:
- Deyni Olivero: (W, 1-0), 5.2 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 5 H, 2 BB.
- Leandro Cedeno: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB.
- Drew Stankiewicz: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 1 3B, 2 R, extending his hitting streak to 6 games.
