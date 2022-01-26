Nevada men's tennis claimed its second-straight weekly conference honor, Wednesday, as sophomore Satchel Benn was named Mountain West Player of the Week.
Benn's honor follows fellow sophomore Juan Batalla being recognized last Wednesday.
Benn went 4-1 over Nevada's three duals in Spokane last weekend, going 2-0 in doubles play and 2-1 in singles action. In doubles play, Benn teamed with freshman Sasha Nicolau Saturday, defeating Seattle University's Billy Givens-Jensen and Jayden Harrison, 6-4, at the No. 3 spot, then paired with freshman Gilad Tamar Sunday against Idaho, picking up a 6-2 win over Adam Taylor and Alejandro Salvador.
In singles play, Benn's 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Idaho's Mario Duron Sunday at the No. 4 spot proved crucial, as it was one of Nevada's four singles wins in the 4-3 comeback victory. Saturday, Benn played at No. 3, taking a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Seattle University's Mats Krause, as Nevada took the dual, 6-1.
His play contributed to the Pack's 2-1 weekend, as Nevada has opened the 2022 campaign 5-1. Nevada continues action this weekend with a Saturday doubleheader, taking on host UC Davis at 10 a.m., followed by a 2 p.m. match against Holy Names University.
(University of Nevada)