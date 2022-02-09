[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada had its run of two-straight wins halted Tuesday afternoon, as the Pack’s shooting went cold late in a 68-57 loss at San Diego State.
Lexie Givens, who scored a career-high 27 points, gave Nevada (15-8, 7-4 MW) a 44-42 lead with a 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the third quarter. But that would be the Pack’s last lead of the contest, as San Diego State (11-12, 5-7 MW) responded with the final nine points of the frame, and the opening pair in the fourth to take a nine-point lead.
Nevada fought back to within four, at 55-51, with just over five minutes to play, but Mercedes Staples, who led San Diego State with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, responded with back-to-back triples to put the Pack into a 10-point hole with 3:54 to play. San Diego State would make six of its final seven attempts of the contest, to hold off any Nevada comeback bids.
Givens finished 9-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep, and bullied her way to the line, often, going 7-for-8 from the stripe. The rest of the Pack squad, however, could not feed off Givens’ hot hand, going a combined 11-for-44 overall and 3-for-20 from 3-point range.
After a slow start, Nevada rebounded from a 20-10 deficit to go up a pair after a 12-0 run fueled in part by triples from Kylie Jimenez and Audrey Roden. The teams would stay neck-and-neck until Nevada opened the second half with an 8-2 spurt, six of those points coming from Givens, to take a 37-31 lead.
Nevada returns home for a key Mountain West contest Saturday at Lawlor Events Center, hosting New Mexico for a 12:30 p.m. tilt. The Pack will celebrate Pride Day during Saturday’s contest.