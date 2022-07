Can you help?

The Sparks Babe Ruth State Champion 13–15-year-old All-Stars need help getting to the regional tournament in Cerritos, California later this month.

The team won the State Tournament on July 10th at Golden Eagle Regional Park!

A team representative has started a GoFundMe page for donations.

The Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament is July 24-30.

Sparks Babe Ruth Baseball, Inc. is a 503-C non-profit local organization that’s been in business since 1974.