[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada made six of its first eight from 3-point range Tuesday night at San José State, and never looked back in a 90-60 rout of the Spartans.
Grant Sherfield hit on both of his attempts from deep, and was 6-of-7 overall in the first half, scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points. Along with eight first-half points apiece from Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Tré Coleman, the Pack (12-13, 6-8 MW) sprinted out to a 43-25 halftime lead, and cruised to its third-straight win.
Sherfield also passed out 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season.
For the night, Nevada shot a scorching 66.0 percent, going 35-for-53 from the field, and 10-for-19 from 3-point range. The field-goal percentage was just short of the program single-game record of 69.2, set in 1990.
The Nevada defense clamped down on the perimeter, two nights after San José State (7-19, 0-14 MW) dropped 14 3-pointers at Lawlor Events Center, limiting the Spartans to just three triples in the first half, and seven for the contest.
Cambridge Jr.’s triple with 11 minutes to go in the first half put the Pack up 21-13, and started a 13-0 run which culminated with Coleman’s triple, and got Nevada off to the races.
Nevada, its rescheduled games now in the books, takes its regularly-scheduled second bye of the conference season this weekend, and returns to action Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Lawlor against UNLV.