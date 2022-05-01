[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Nevada softball team was beaten by the Colorado State Rams 16-9 on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for the Pack after being in the circle for 3.2 innings. Clary gave up eight hits, ten runs (two earned), and struck out one before sophomore Jana Pope came in to relief in the fourth inning. Pope gave up three hits and four runs (four earned).
Freshman Makayla Webber also made an apperance and gave up four hits, two runs (two earned), and struck out one.
Nevada started the game in the lead after a fly-out sacrificed by Aaliyah Jenkins that scored Chelie Senini from third base. Colorado State took the lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. The game stayed scoreless for two innings before the Pack scored eight runs in the top of the fourth.
The inning started with a double hit by Kallahan Hunter that tied the game 3-3 with two unearned runs by Charli Hawkins and Preslie Hewitt. The Pack had bases loaded, and Danielle Lew scored on a wild pitch by the Rams. Senini singled to shortstop and added one run to the scoreboard before Aaliyah Jenkins came in with a grand slam that put the Pack on a 9-3 lead. The Rams made a quick comeback by adding seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Nevada was not able to react and was defeated by the Rams, 16-9.
UP NEXT
Following the weekend, the Pack will come back to Hixson Park for the final series of the regular reason against the Fresno State Bulldogs on May 6-8.
Nevada will be honoring five seniors, Lauren Gutierrez, Danielle Lew, Rylie Brooks, Kallahan Hunter, and Jessica Sellers, on their final home game.
The first pitch set for 3 p.m. on Friday. While games on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.
Fans can follow live stats and live stream at NevadaWolfPack.com.